Unacademy's Latest Ad Where MS Dhoni Races A Train Took Almost One Year To Make! Watch

Online learning platform Unacademy recently unveiled a new advertisement featuring Indian cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The advertisement featuring MS Dhoni racing a train was made with the help of CGI and it has garnered over 1.5 million views on microblogging platform Twitter. While sharing the video on Twitter, Gaurav Munjal, the CEO of Unacademy revealed that the advertisement was one of their most ambitious film to date and took almost a year to complete.

Unacademy unveils new ad featuring MS Dhoni

Sharing the new advertisement featuring Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the CEO of Unacademy, Gaurav Munjal, revealed that the ad took almost one year to make. The ad, titled Lesson No. 7, shows the former Indian skipper running on a train track with obstacles in his way as a train engine chases him. Special effects were used to create symbolic barriers that Dhoni breaks which portrayed the struggles that the cricketer faced in his career. In the caption, Munjal wrote, "Our most ambitious and Iconic Film till date. Took almost 1 year to make. Lesson No. 7."

Our most ambitious and Iconic Film till date. Took almost 1 year to make.



Lesson No. 7 https://t.co/b2TNY46UGD — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) January 24, 2022

Cricketer Virender Sehwag reacted to the ad and wrote, " Wow! This is as good as the helicopter shot @msdhoni. This is your story and the story of every cricketer ever! Reminded me of the numerous lows that I went through to achieve the highs in my career! Brilliant life lesson @unacademy. #DhoniUnacademyFilm #LessonNo7."

Wow ! This is as good as the helicopter shot @msdhoni . This is your story and the story of every cricketer ever! Reminded me of the numerous lows that I went through to achieve the highs in my career! Brilliant life lesson @unacademy. #DhoniUnacademyFilm #LessonNo7 pic.twitter.com/esAVaejIEo — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 24, 2022

South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also reacted to the advertisement and wrote, "A lesson for life #LessonNo7 The film portrays the feeling of breaking through all barriers with such perfection that I want to keep watching it on loop. I'm sure I'll keep coming back to this film for motivation @unacademy! #DhoniUnacademyFilm #Ad @msdhoni."

A lesson for life #LessonNo7

The film portrays the feeling of breaking through all barriers with such perfection that I want to keep watching it on loop.

I'm sure I'll keep coming back to this film for motivation @unacademy! #DhoniUnacademyFilm #Ad @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/csRNPKAkPD — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 24, 2022

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has always been popular in pop culture as well and is regarded as the greatest captain of the Indian cricket team. The movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni, was released in 2016 and featured the cricketer's story from his childhood days to the 2011 Cricket World Cup Final in which he scripted India's name onto history books. Upon release, the film became a critical and commercial success. It is the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film released in 2016 in India.

Image: Twitter/@unacademy