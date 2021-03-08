'Unacceptable': Ayushmann Khurrana Urges To Help 'end Violence Against Women'

Ayushmann Khurrana is known to freely express his views and opinions on social media, and has spoken up on quite a few social issues in the past. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, like many other celebrities, he has also voiced his opinions on violence faced by women. He wrote a short yet sharp message on the issue, along with sharing many pictures of young girls from rural backgrounds. His post was followed by many reactions from his fans, who appreciated the message that he has shared for all.

Ayushmann Khurrana calls violence against women “unacceptable”

Many of the films that Ayushmann Khurrana has worked in the last few years describe several social issues pertaining in the society. While he sends out many social messages through his films in a subtle manner, his latest Instagram post shows him voicing his opinions sharply at the issue of violence against women. On the symbolic day of International Women’s Day, he posted a number of pictures that show women and young girls from rural background. He wrote in his caption, “Violence against women and girls is unacceptable and must be stopped”.

ALSO READ: On International Women's Day, Facebook Comes Up With Special Logo Celebrating Womanhood

He further wrote, “It is everyone’s responsibility. Together, we must #ENDviolence against girls and women in India. #WomensDay”. The post was met with a lot of applause from his fans, who praised him for sending a strong message on this symbolic day. Ayushmann Khurana had recently worked in a film called Article 15, which explored on issues like violence against women and sexual crimes, caste discrimination and other issues prevalent in the country.

Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: International Women's Day: Samantha, Keerthy & Other South Indian Stars Hail Womanhood

Ayushmann Khurana has worked in a number of hit films in his acting career. Making his famous debut in the 2012 film Vicky Donor, the actor has worked in several films since them. Some of the most popular ones include Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dream Girl and many more. He was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo opposite Amitabh Bachchan, which released last year. The actor will be seen in the movie titled Anek, which is currently under production.

ALSO READ: International Women's Day: Kishan Reddy Says Centre Mulling Amendment To CrPC, IPC Laws

ALSO READ: On International Women's Day, Nita Ambani Pilots Digital Networking Platform 'Her Circle'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.