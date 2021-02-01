Undekhi's Surya Sharma To Star In National Award-winning Director Sriram Dalton’s Next

The year 2020 might not have been the best for most people, but Surya Sharma did charm the audiences with his performance in the web series Undekhi. The actor has now been roped in for an upcoming project with the National Award-winning director Sriram Dalton at the helm. Read along to know more about the actor and the project.

Surya Sharma bags a role in Sriram Dalton’s next

Actor Surya Sharma has been making headlines since he recently shared his inspiring success story in the showbiz. The actor has struggled for years before making a mark with his performances and dazzled the audiences with his work in the crime-thriller web-series Undekhi and the two seasons of Ronit Roy starrer Hostages. His work as Rajender Singh Atwal aka Rinku Paaji in Undekhi has been lauded by the critics and the audiences.

According to sources, the actor has now got on-board a feature film which will be bankrolled by the makers of Madaari and Das Dev. The project will have Rajat Kamal National Film Award-winning director Sriram Dalton at its helm. The title of the upcoming films has not been announced as of yet.

It was also revealed that the movie has already commenced filming last month on January 27, 2021, in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Surya will be joining the team and begin his schedule on February 3, 2021. It is expected to hit theatres by the end of the year 2021.

Prior to this, Surya was seen portraying the role of Prince in the web-series Hostages. The actor shared screen space with the likes of Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra, Mohan Kapoor and Dilip Tahil among others. The actor has also signed another project which will be a Netflix Original and will be announced soon.

He made his debut with the 2016 TV show Kala Teeka wherein he played the role of Aryan. Apart from the TV and web series, Surya Sharma's movies include Hollywood film titled The Rush Chairman, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding.

(Source: PR Team)

