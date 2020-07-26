'Undeniable Power As An Actor': Kapur Recalls Kangana's Performance In 'Queen' & 'Fashion'

Director Shekhar Kapur on Saturday took to his Twitter handle to praise Kangana Ranaut's performance in 'Fashion', directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Kapur wrote, "Kangana transformed herself from a wreck to a Diva as she walked on the ramp. It was genius acting. Unforgettable." [sic]

For those unaware, Kangana bagged her first National Film Award for the best actor in supporting role ('Fashion'). Shekhar Kapur further wrote, "At the heart of everything thats going on, is your undeniable power as an actor. I cant forget that scene in Queen where you tried to dance with Cab driver in Paris. It was innocent funny, yes. But you brought in the beginnings of transformation of the character so beautifully." [sic]

Fashion, the film. A Young girl nervous, emotionally wrecked Drugged. Her name being announced on stage. She was after all, a top model. It was one shot. Kangana transformed herself from a wreck to a Diva as she walked on the ramp. It was genius acting. Unforgettable @KanganaTeam — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 26, 2020

Kangana Ranaut retweeted Shekhar Kapur’s tweet earlier this month. In her tweet, Kangana Ranaut said that major Indian film directors have stopped directing movies and are now managing talent agencies. Talking about the film industry, Kangana Ranaut mentioned that it has become a ruthless and dirty place where such directors are promoting only their own people and kill other upcoming talents. Kangana Ranaut further added that those who oppose their contracts are destroyed systematically.

Since successful filmmakers like Karan Johar & Aaditya Chopra hv stopped directing films & managing talent agencies, Industry hs become a ruthless dirty place,they only promote their own & kill other upcoming talents & the ones who oppose their contracts r destroyed systematicaly https://t.co/ubCDQ9ojgz — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 1, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020. No suicide note was recovered from his house. The police are currently investigating more about the actor's suicide.

