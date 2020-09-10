Inside Visuals Of Kangana Ranaut's Meeting With Athawale Post BMC's Demolition Stunt

A day after the BMC attempted to demolish Kangana Ranaut's office, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met the actor at her residence in Mumbai. In his hour-long meeting, Athawale stressed that she had every right to live in Mumbai and conveyed that the RPI(A) will continue to support her. Commenting on the harrowing experience faced by the Manikarnika actor, he demanded action against the concerned civic body officials. Moreover, he exuded confidence in the court giving her compensation for the damages. During the discussion, Ranaut reiterated that she is not interested in joining a political party.

Here are the inside visuals of the meeting:

Read: Kangana Ranaut-Sena Row Grows; Governor Summons CM Uddhav's Advisor For Report To Centre

Shiv Sena's tussle with Kangana

Ranaut has often cast aspersions over Mumbai Police's role in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe. She had sparked off a controversy on September 3 by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to India's financial capital. A day later, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik hinted that Shiv Sena's women's wing might physically harm her if she tried coming back to the city.

Moreover, he urged Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to slap sedition charges against Ranaut and arrest her. Additionally, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar backed violence against the actor on her arrival in the city. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Deshmukh announced that the Mumbai Police would probe allegations of Ranaut taking drugs. The situation took a turn for the worse after the BMC controlled by the Sena sent a notice to her citing illegal structural violations at her office under section 354 A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888.

While her lawyer responded to the notice within 24 hours as demanded, the BMC started the demolition process. However, the Bombay High Court ordered a stay on the demolition of her Pali Hill office and asked the civic body to file a reply on the petition filed by Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui. Earlier in the day, the HC adjourned the matter until September 22. Speaking exclusively with Republic TV, Siddiqui affirmed that his client will not be intimidated.

Read: Kangana Pleasantly Surprised By Mom Asha Ranaut's Take On BMC Row, Recalls 'warning Face'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.