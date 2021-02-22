Union Minister Ramdas Athawale 'won't Allow Disruption Of Films Of Big B, Akshay'

Union Minister and RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athawale has said his party will not allow any disruption of film shootings of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in Maharashtra. Athawale said this at a rally in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai on Sunday, days after Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole threatened to stall film shootings of the two actors if they do not take a stand on the issue of fuel price hike.

The Republican Party of India (A) chief said he would meet the two actors soon and assure them of all possible assistance.

"Goondaraj will not be tolerated in the state and you cannot make such a statement," Athawale said.

Security at Amitabh Bachchan's residence beefed up after Congress threat

Threat to Amitabh Bachchan over silence on fuel prices

Nana Patole, who is a former Member of Parliament and President of the Maharashtra Congress, had expressed his displeasure about the stars tweeting about the rising fuel prices during the Manmohan Singh government, but being silent on the petrol prices touching Rs 100/litre in some parts of the country.

Patole had held a protest march against the veteran star where he was quoted as saying, “He is not a real hero. If he was a real hero, he should’ve stood with the citizens during their difficulties."

He can continue to be ‘kaagaz k sher’ (tiger on paper), we don’t have any issue with it, he should be tweeting over the current situations, we won’t force them. We will wave black flags at Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar when their films would release.”

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad defends Cong Nana Patole's statement on Amitabh and Akshay Kumar

Meanwhile, the price of petrol on Saturday touched an all-time high of Rs 97 per litre in Mumbai while the diesel rate crossed the Rs 88-mark. This was the 12th straight day of the price hike and the largest daily increase since oil companies started to revise rates on a daily basis in 2017.

The increase pushed the petrol price to Rs 90.58 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 97 in Mumbai. Petrol price has already surged past the Rs 100-mark in some places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel.

(With PTI inputs)

