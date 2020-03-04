Unisex Fashion Accessories To Style Your Outfit With, Inspired From Bollywood

Bollywood celebrities are known to make unique fashion statements quite often. Over the years, Bollywood has made people aware of the best and worst of fashion. Bollywood has also dished out some famous unisex fashion accessories. Here are some of the fashion unisex fashion accessories that were introduced in Bollywood.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s nose ring

Ayushmann Khurrana has played the role of a homosexual man in his recent film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the film, he is seen rocking the nose ring like a boss. Girls are seen wearing the nose ring on several occasions but a boy and a nose ring is a combination that was never tried before. It will be interesting to see boys slaying the nose ring.

Salman Khan’s earrings and bracelet

Salman Khan is known for his bracelet over the years in Bollywood. He is always seen wearing the trademark Firoza stone bracelet. Salman Khan is also seen wearing ring earrings. His style is emulated by many of his fans all over the world.

Hrithik Roshan's Odhani in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most stylish celebrities in Bollywood. He was seen wearing an stole on his attire in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Since then people have been wearing Odhani on the traditional Sherwani.

Ranveer Singh's skirt

Ranveer Singh is known for his out of the box fashion sense. He is often seen making appearances in bizarre clothes. He was the one who nailed the skirt on many occasions. Recently Hrithik Roshan was seen wearing a skirt. He gave the courtesy of his apparel to Ranveer Singh.

