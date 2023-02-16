Unseen Photos Of Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra From Their Jaisalmer Wedding Surface

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on February 7. Since their wedding, the Bollywood couple has been treating fans with glimpses of their big day and other festivities. Some new pictures of Kiara and Sid from the night of their marriage, in which they were posing with the guests, have surfaced on social media.

Apart from the newlywed couple, designer Manish Malhotra was also seen in the pictures from Sidharth and Kiara's Jaisalmer's wedding. Notedly, Kiara and Sidharth had donned custom Manish Malhotra outfits for their wedding festivities.

In the newly surfaced pictures on social media, Kiara was seen smiling brightly. The bridal glow was visible on her face. She put her arms up in the air as if she was all prepped up to break into a dance step. Sidharth looked dashing in the golden sherwani and posed happily with his bride and the other wedding guests. The excitement was apparent on the faces of the couple and the guests who participated in the big fat Indian wedding.

Earlier, Kiara posted some images on Instagram from her mehendi ceremony. "Pyaar ka rang chada hai," Kiara captioned the pictures from her mehendi ceremony.

Apart from her pictures with Sidharth, the Shershaah actress also posed with her younger brother Mishaal Advani in one of the images.

For the unversed, Mishaal entertained the guests at Sidharth and Kiara's wedding with a special musical performance, a glimpse of which he later shared on his Instagram handle.

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen in the upcoming action film Yodha opposite Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Kiara, on the other hand, will pair opposite Kartik Aaryan once again in Sameer Vidwans' directorial Satyaprem Ki Katha. After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara and Kartik's hit jodi will be looking to entertain the fans one more time.