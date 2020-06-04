Unseen Pic Of Day: Tiger & Krishna Look Unrecognisable Posing With Jackie; Pic Inside

Currently, a throwback picture of Jackie Shroff with Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff is surfacing online. The actor looks handsome as he strikes a pose with his kids Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff. Both the kids looks unrecognisable in this picture. Tiger Shroff looks thin and very different, whereas Krishna Shroff looks way too different from her present fit and lean look.

Jackie Shroff is seen wearing a plain white shirt paired with black denim. While Tiger and Krishna sported casual look by wearing graphic t-shirts and bottoms. Fans have been widely praising the trio for their amazing looks. While some find it difficult to recognise Tiger Shroff others can’t stop mentioning what an amazing transformation Krishna Shroff has shown since childhood.

Ayesha Shroff shares a throwback picture of Tiger and Krishna Shroff

In the recent past, Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff shared a childhood picture of her kids,Tiger and Krishna Shroff. It was a monochromatic picture with a moving sticker that added colour to the frame. However, it seems like Tiger Shroff was not happy with the picture. The picture shared by Ayesha Shroff looked a little blur, however, her kids' smile is quite clearly visible. In the picture, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff are seen striking a wide smile for the picture. Tiger Shroff looks all chubby and cute with his curly hairs adding more cuteness to the whole picture. Krishna Shroff, on the other hand, looks way too different with small eyes and bob cut hair. Ayesha Shroff captioned the picture, "My life @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff". However, while Tiger Shroff's mom was getting all mushy and lovingly shared the picture of her 'lifelines', the actor didn't like the picture as he commented, "Hideous pic" (ugly picture).

On the work front - Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff recently graced the big screens with Baaghi 3, which also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles. Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the hit Baaghi franchise. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 hit the theatres on March 6, 2020. The film also starred Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma in prominent roles.

Tiger has Rambo as his next project. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is reportedly a remake of the hit Hollywood boxer series, The Rambo, which stars Sylvester Stallone in the leading roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

