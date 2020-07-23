Unseen Pic Of The Day: Akshay Kumar & Aishwarya’s Pic From 90s That Will Make You Go 'wow'

Recently, a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar back from the golden days surfaced on social media. The picture was shared by one of the fan pages of the actors. The duo looked unrecognisable and young in the picture.

Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's unseen picture

The picture featured both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in a swimming pool. According to the post shared by the page, the picture was clicked for the cover of an entertainment magazine. Akshay Kumar was seen in a shirtless avatar. He was also seen sporting long hair that was slicked back.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was dressed in a purple-blue swimsuit. She had a bold eyeliner and blushed pink lipstick. Both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar were sporting a wet look as they were in the swimming pool.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s picture here:

As soon as the picture was shared on social media, several fans took to social media to talk about how they were in awe of the picture. One fan also wrote, “Ash and Aki looked so young”. Another fan praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look and wrote, “90s Aishwarya is a goddess”.

(Image Credits: The Great Pageant Community Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have starred in several films together. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was first paired opposite Akshay Kumar in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Khakee in 2004. The film was a huge hit and the audience loved the pairing of Akshay and Aishwarya on the big screen. The duo was last seen together in Vipul Shah’s Action Replayy in 2010. Even though the pairing was a hit, the film failed to work its magic at the box office.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan in 2018. She will be next seen in the Mani Ratnam-directed Ponniyin Selvan. The film also stars Vikram, Jayaram, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film was scheduled to release in March 2020 but had to be pushed ahead due to the coronavirus outbreak. Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb and Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Prithviraj. Akshay Kumar had also announced earlier this year that he will be a part of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.

