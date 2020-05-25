Unseen Pic Of The Day: Alia's Cuteness & Innocent Look Is Unmissable In This Throwback Pic

Alia Bhatt has emerged as one of the most bankable actors of the current generation. Apart from her acting skills, the actor is known for her bubbly nature and cute smile. Currently, a major throwback picture of Alai Bhatt has been making rounds on the Internet.

This throwback picture of Alia Bhatt reminisces memories of Alia Bhatt’s childhood days. In this candid picture, Alia Bhatt looks extremely cute wearing a wide smile as she looks at someone with an amusing face. The actor is seen sporting a ponytail. Fans went gaga as the picture was shared on one of her fan pages. Some of her fans failed to recognise her while others swooned over her cuteness.

Earlier an old video of the actor surfaced online where an 8-year-old Alia Bhatt confessed that she wants to be an actor. The adorable video is from an episode of an old reality show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai' where Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Alia and her sister Shaheen can be seen on the stage. When Oberoi asked Alia what she will become as a grown-up, Alia says, "actress banungi".

The video also shows Mahesh Bhatt sharing how he quit alcohol. Thanking Shaheen, Mahesh Bhatt said, "I picked her in arms and she turned her face away due to the smell of alcohol coming from me. I couldn’t bear this rejection and I pledged to never touch even a drop of alcohol. Today’s she’s 13 years old and I haven’t touched alcohol for 13 years, she saved me."

On the work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film Kalank opposite Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Madhuri Dixit. The movie reportedly failed to do wonders at the box office. She will soon be seen in the Ayan Mukerji directorial fantasy and adventure flick, Brahmastra. She will be sharing the screen space with her beau Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in the movie. The actor will also be featured in the upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

