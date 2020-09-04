Unseen Pic Of The Day: Amrish Puri’s Throwback Photo As Mola Ram From 'Indiana Jones' Sets

Actor Amrish Puri has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with his iconic villainous roles. Currently, a throwback picture of the actor has been making rounds on the internet. The picture takes us back to the sets of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Amrish Puri is captured candidly with the executive producer of the movie, George Lucas.

The actor is seen donning a wide smile as he is seen dressed up in his character. He is also spotted holding an umbrella in his hand. Lucas, on the other hand, is seen sitting near a camera setup. Actor Kubbra Sait also retweeted the picture and said, "I love this man". Take a look at this picture of late actor Amrish Puri.

About Indiana Jones and Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and Temple of Doom is an action-adventure film directed by Steven Spielberg. It is the second instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise and a prequel to the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark, featuring Harrison Ford reprising his role as the title character. It follows the story of Indiana Jones' arrival to India. The narrative follows Indiana Jones who is asked by desperate villagers to find a mystical stone and rescue their children from a Thuggee cult practising child slavery, black magic and ritualistic human sacrifice in honour of the goddess Kali. Amrish Puri portrayed the role Mola Ram who is a Thuggee priest who performs rites of human sacrifices. The character is named after a 17th-century Indian painter. The film was a huge commercial success.

Amrish Puri's movies

Amrish Puri has given the industry a slew of hit movies and his contribution to Bollywood remains evergreen. The actor has worked in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Hollywood, Punjabi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films. Amrish Puri is still remembered and known for his role as Mogambo in the movie Mr.India. Some of his movies like Karan Arjun, Pardes, Phool Aur Kaante, Nayak: The Real Hero among others still remain fresh in the hearts of fans. Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan was roped in for the 2019 film, Yeh Saali Aashiqui, which did well with fans. Puri has acted in more than 450 films in his career span.

