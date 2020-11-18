Unseen Pic Of The Day: Anushula Kapoor Has Never-seen-before Goofy Side To Her

Anshula Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to share a picture from her childhood days. In the picture, toddler Anshula is seen sitting on a horse swing as she is captured candidly while making a goofy expression. She is seen donning a blue pull-over with black bottoms and a hairband. Anshula Kapoor looks unrecognisable in the picture.

She shared the picture with the caption, “and the carousel never stops turning.” Fans in a huge number complimented Anshula for her childhood picture. Take a look at Anshula’s unseen pic.

Also Read| Unseen pic of the day: Suniel Shetty cherishes memories with movie still; see photo

Also Read| Arjun Kapoor And Anshula Kapoor's All-new Avatars Will Make Your Day, See Pic

Boney Kapoor is proud of daughter Anshula for taking care of Arjun

Boney Kapoor seemed very proud of his daughter Anshula for managing her work timings and also taking care of Arjun Kapoor. The producer wrote a heartfelt tweet for his daughter and expressed how happy he was to see the bond between the siblings. Not too long ago, Arjun Kapoor had publically mentioned on social media that he tested positive for Coronavirus. Thus, his sister Anshula has been taking care of him and simultaneously managing her social welfare platform, Fankind.

Boney Kapoor in his tweet wrote that he feels immensely proud of his daughter Anshula who has been taking care of her brother Arjun. He added that despite the ongoing crucial time, Anshula has been a huge support for Arjun. He continued to say that Arjun Kapoor is currently observing quarantine rules and thus Anshula has been managing the house and her social welfare work as well. Anshula has been working on her social welfare project Fankind which is a fundraising platform in exchange for a celebrity encounter.

Very Proud of my daughter Anshula who in these difficult times has taken care of Arjun during his quarantine, managing the house and also her social welfare platform Fankind. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 14, 2020

Also Read| Anshula Kapoor's Net Worth Will Surprise Fans Of The Kapoor Family

Anshula's childhood picture with Arjun Kapoor

Earlier, Anshula Kapoor shared a childhood picture with Arjun Kapoor. In the picture, Arjun Kapoor is seen lying on the bed as Anshula sits on his back. The duo is seen making goofy poses as they look into the camera. Both Anshula and Arjun look unrecognisable in the picture. She posted the picture with the caption, "Just a Sunday appreciation post for my favourite human.. thank you for loving me despite all my crazy @arjunkapoor ðŸ˜¬". Take a look at Anshula Kapoor's Instagram picture.

Also Read| Boney Kapoor is 'very proud' of Anshula as she takes care of Arjun in 'difficult times'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.