Unseen Pic Of The Day: Arjun Rampal Resembles His Mother In This Rare Family Picture

Actor Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram handle on Monday, November 2, 2020, to share an unseen picture from his family album to wish his mother Gwen Rampal on her 70th birth anniversary. The actor shared a major throwback picture along with a sweet birthday wish for his mother. Fans were quick enough to comment on all things nice on this unseen picture.

In the picture shared on Instagram, the duo can be seen sitting in a lawn and sporting a similar candid pose. Arjun can be seen sporting a black and white printed shirt along with a pair of jeans. He also completed his look with a denim jacket. His mother, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a black outfit along with a black and white jacket.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note for his mother. He wrote, “Happy 70th Ma. We all miss you with all our hearts. I am sure there will be big celebrations in heaven today”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans react

As soon as Arjun Rampal shared the post on the internet, fans were quick enough to comment on all things nice in the comment section. The post shared by the actor went on to receive several likes from fans. Some of the users went on to comment on the post, while some went on to wish Arjun’s mom. Some of the users also went on to share several happy and sweet emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

After being a significant part of many films, Arjun Rampal is now trying his hand on the web series. The actor has already been part of a television series called The Final Call on ZEE5 and is now waiting for his next one titled Nail Polish. Arjun Rampal took his Instagram handle and posted a few behind-the-scenes looks from his forthcoming web series, Nail Polish. Take a look at the images shared on Arjun Rampal's Instagram.

