Unseen Pic Of The Day: Babil Khan Shares His Childhood Picture, Fans Say 'how Cute'

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan took to Instagram on Friday, May 21, 2021, to share a childhood picture of his. Along with the picture, Babil penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things nice.

Babil Khan's unseen photo

Taking to his respective Instagram handle, Babil went on to share a picture from his childhood that is truly unmissable. In the picture, Babil can be seen adorably sitting with a camera around his neck. He is staring at the camera lens cover trying to figure out what it is. He wore a printed shirt, cream coloured pants and opted for a middle parting sleek hairdo. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Fate, since ‘98”. Take a look at Babil Khan's Instagram post below.

As soon as Babil shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users could not stop gushing over the adorable picture, while some commented on how adorable he looked during his childhood days. One of the users wrote, “BABIL MY HEART THAT HAIR THOSE CHEEKS”. Another user wrote, “You were born into it. Molded by it. Love this picture way too much”. Some also commented with many heart, fire, and happy emojis”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Babil also uses social media to share posts about his late father. He has a lot of stories for Irrfan's fans right from posting throwback pictures to sharing details of their little family moments. However, there are times where he misses his father terribly. Recently, he shared a throwback picture of Irrfan Khan. Along with it he wrote, "Hey man, I am so lost. I can’t figure out who to trust. I doubt myself, you know? I’m insecure, I’m frightened by the prospect of a godless world”. He added, “My mind is in war with my gut, I am hopelessly falling In love with attention, I am hopelessly heartbroken that it’s all for nothing". Take a look at the post below.

Image: Babil Khan Instagram

