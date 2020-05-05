Unseen Pic Of The Day: Bromance Alert; Can You Guess The Superstar And His Brother?

Bollywood is blessed with some adorable sibling duo who are complete goals for all their fans. These Bollywood celebrities never fail to celebrate each other's achievements and their social media 'Bromance' or 'Sister Love' often set the hearts of their fans fluttering. However, it becomes a complete treat for their fans when the childhood pictures of these celebs start circulating on social media.

These pictures are often proof of the lovely bond that these siblings share right from their childhood. Speaking of which, recently the childhood picture of megastar Salman Khan along with his brother Sohail Khan went viral on social media. Take a look at Salman Khan's childhood picture with brother Sohail Khan.

Salman Khan gives an intense stare while standing beside his brother Sohail Khan

The black and white picture has a young Salman Khan sporting an intense gaze while standing beside Sohail Khan. Salman Khan can be seen donning a t-shirt in the picture. However, Salman Khan's hairdo in the picture will make every Bhai fan nostalgic, taking them on a trip down the memory lane.

A baby Sohail Khan can be seen radiating oodles of cuteness as he stands beside his elder brother Salman Khan. By the looks of it, Sohail Khan can be seen sporting a printed t-shirt. However, it is baby Sohail Khan's mischievous smile which is adding on to the cuteness of the picture. The picture gives a glimpse of the affectionate bond Salman Khan shares with his brother Sohail.

Salman Khan has recently donated to the villagers residing in Panvel

Meanwhile, since the COVID-19 lockdown was announced, Salman Khan has been one of those few celebs who has not been able to head back to his home in Mumbai and is currently at his farmhouse at Panvel, on the outskirts of the city. The Dabangg actor is accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez, close friend Iulia Vantur, his sisters, among others. However, that has not stopped him from doing his bit for those suffering due to the lockdown.

Salman Khan has also donated to the daily wage workers of the film industry recently. The Tere Naam star also helped out the villagers near his farmhouse. However, the 54-year-old was not alone in this endeavour and all his close ones also joined in, as evident in the video that he posted on social media. In the video, Salman is seen leading the way as they passed on sacks of daily essentials in the form of a chain, to put it into the villagers’ carts, tractors and jeeps.

