Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Guess This '90s Song Based On These Unseen Pics Of Ash?

Aishwarya Rai is one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry. She made her debut in 1977s Iruvar and since then she has become an international sensation. Today, she is married to Abhishek Bachchan and she also has a daughter Aradhya Bachchan. On this day, lets us look back at one of her unseen pictures from her past. Can you guess the song from these pictures? Take a look at it here.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's unseen throwback picture

On July 24, a fan account shared pictures of Aishwarya from the past. In this post, the fan account shared pictures from a special collection of Aishwarya Rai postcards. In the post, the fan shared six pictures from the collection. Ash can be seen donning a yellow, purple and gold outfit. She also is donning a lot of jewellery in the pics as she poses for the camera. Take a look at the post here to know more.

These pictures are from film Kuch Naa Kaho. She is seen dancing on the song Baat Meri Suniye To Zara in the pictures. She was seen with Abhishek Bachchan in this film.

Apart from this, Miss India 1994 took to her Instagram recently to thank her fans for their concern over her health. She shared a picture in which a set of 2 hands can be seen where one is making a namaste sign and other is making a heart symbol.

In the caption of the picture she wrote "✨❤️THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers, Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya 🥰🙏❤️and for Pa, Ab ...and me✨TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL ❤️✨ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... ❤️Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS ✨LOVE YOU All too🙏❤️✨". Take a look at the post here.

On professional front

The Miss World 1994 winner was last seen in 2018s Fanney Khan. In this film, she was seen along with Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Divya Dutta and Swati Semwal. According to IMDb, it was reported that she will be seen in the film Ponniyin Selvan in 2021. In this film, she will be seen with Vikram, Karthi, and Trisha Krishnan. This film will be directed by Mani Ratnam. It is reported that this film is an adaptation of a historical novel by the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

