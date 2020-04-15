Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Guess Who This Is? Details Inside

The hit-machine of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana has become one of the most sought-after actors of the Hindi film industry with several back-to-back blockbuster hits at the box office. The Bala actor is one of the few A-listers of Bollywood who have a knack for going all-experimental in terms of the films they sign and his career trajectory is proof. Khurrana is also quite active on social media and frequently posts photographs of himself flaunting his outfits, awards or shoot diaries. However, Khurrana has barely posted a childhood picture of himself on social media. Therefore, we have dug out an unseen pic of Ayushmann Khurrana from back in the days for his fans.

Ayushmann Khurrana's unseen childhood photograph will surely have his fans swooning

Ayushmann Khurrana rose to fame after starring opposite Yami Gautam in Vicky Donor which released in 2012. Ever since then, the actor has been receiving several accolades for his performance in various films. Recently, Khurrana also won the National Award, which is deemed as one of the most prestigious awards, for his film Article 15. The Dream Girl actor is quite an active social media user and every time he posts a picture of himself, it soon goes viral. However, Ayushmann Khurrana's childhood photos are a rare sight on his Instagram feed. Therefore, check out an unseen childhood photograph of the actor that will surely make his fans go "aww".

However, on the career front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen sharing the screen space with Jitendra Kumar and his Badhai Ho co-stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. Khurrana will be next seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in their upcoming film titled Gulabo Sitabo. The film is expected to release at the box office this year, but the official announcement of its release date has not been made yet.

