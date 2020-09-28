Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Recognise This Famous Music Mogul Of Bollywood?

Lata Mangeshkar is celebrating her birthday today, September 28. Here are some throwback pictures of the veteran singer from her teenage days. The first picture takes us back to the childhood days of Lata Mangeshkar. The singer is seen sitting with a serious expression. She is seen donning a buttoned-down outfit with two ponytails.

In the second monochrome picture, young Lata Mangeshkar is spotted wearing a saree with braided hair and a bindi as she posed for the camera with a faded smile. Fans in huge numbers appreciated Lata Mangeshkar’s picture and also showered love with birthday wishes for her. Take a look at Lata Mangeshkar’s unseen photos.

“There may not be a moment when someone, somewhere, is not listening to a song by Lata Mangeshkar.”



Born in Indore she worked as a child actor, before recording her 1st song for a Marathi film in 1942.



Happy Birthday #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/XT3qeIIIVF — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) September 28, 2020

Some legends can’t be described in words and one such icon is #LataMangeshkar. We wish this gem of the Indian film industry a very happy birthday.@mangeshkarlata Mam ðŸ™ðŸ™#HappyBirthdayLataMangeshkar à¤²à¤¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤‚à¤—à¥‡à¤¶à¤•à¤° à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤¨ — Shalu Vijayvergia (@ShaluVijayverg1) September 28, 2020

Also Read| Lata Mangeshkar gives touching tribute to Dev Anand on birth anniversary; shares memories

Happy Birthday to our Lata Didi ji Voice of our Indian Film Industry â¤ï¸ðŸ’ðŸŽ‚ðŸ™ — Raju Nitture (@rajnitture) September 28, 2020

Also Read| Lata Mangeshkar celebrates iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra's legacy with song from 'Chandni'

Unseen picture of Lata Mangeshkar

Here's another picture of Lata Mangeshkar that was shared by the singer on the occasion of World Photography Day. In this picture, the singer is captured candidly while she clicks a picture with a camera. She is seen holding a professional camera. Lata Mangeshkar’s candid photo also captures her with a focused expression on her face. Take a look at Lata Mangeshkar's unseen picture.

Picture Courtesy: Lata Mangeskar Instagram

PM Narendra Modi wishes the music mogul on her birthday

On the occasion of Lata Mangeshkar's birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter to pen a birthday wish for the veteran singer. He wrote, "Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings.@mangeshkarlata".

Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2020

Also Read| Lata Mangeshkar quiz: How well do you know India's singing icon? On her B'day, find out

About Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar made an entry to Bollywood in 1945 with the Noor Jehan-starrer Badi Maa. In a career span of more than seven decades, Mangeshkar has lent her voice for more than a thousand songs. She last sang a song for the Neil Nithin Mukesh-starrer Jail (2009). The singer rose to prominence with songs like Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Kanchi Re Kanchi, Lag Jaa Gale, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Pyaar Kia To Darna Kya, among others.

Lata Mangeshkar has been quite active on social media platforms like Twitter and shares all her life updates on the micro-blogging platform. She is often seen appreciating young singers and also giving tribute to several singers and actors through her social media. In the recent past, Lata Mangeshkar also celebrated the legacy of Yash Chopra with the song Chandni.

Also Read| Lata Mangeshkar's birthday: Check out rarely-seen photos of the legendary singer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.