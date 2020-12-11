Unseen Pic Of The Day: Dilip Kumar & Saira Banu's Rare Photo Is All Things Romantic

The legendary actor of the Hindi film industry, Dilip Kumar rings in his 98th birthday today, i.e. December 11, 2020. Kumar has given Indian cinema some of the most remarkable films of all time including Andaz, Babul, Deedar, Aan, Daag, Devdas, Madhumati, Mughal-e-Azam, Gunga Jamuna and Ram Aur Shyam to name a few.

The veteran actor's on-screen pairing with his real-life wife Saira Banu in several films including Bairaag, Sagina, Gopi and Sagina Mahato was widely lauded by the audience. Thus, on the occasion of Dilip Kumar's 98th birthday, here's a rare throwback photograph of the actor with his wife which will surely give fans major couple goals.

This rare photo of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu will definitely have you swooning

Also popularly known as 'The Tragedy King' or 'The First Khan' of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar is one of the last surviving superstars from the 'Golden Age' of the Hindi film industry. Kumar kickstarted his career as an actor in the 1940s with 1944's black and white film titled Jwar Bhata, directed by Amiya Chakravarty. The living legend enjoys an illustrious career of a whopping five decades in Bollywood and has starred in over 60 Hindi films till date.

However, after carving a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry, Dilip Kumar got married to actor Saira Banu in the year 1966. For the unversed, Saira is 22 years younger than the Mughal-e-Azam actor. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Dilip Kumar's birthday, a rare photograph of him and his beloved wife from back in the days has surfaced on social media. An Instagram handle named 'Bombay Basanti' has shared a streak of throwback photos of the veteran actor to wish 'The Tragedy King' as he turned 98 today.

In the rare photograph of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu shared by the IG handle, the couple looked nothing less than aww-dorable as 'Dilip Saab' gazed at his wife with immense love while Saira posed for the camera flashing her million-dollar smile. The 98-year-old sported a checkered dark-blue blazer over a light-blue shirt in the picture. On the other hand, his 76-year-old wife rocked a printed red saree which she accessorised with a layered pearl neckpiece and statement pearl earrings.

Check out the photograph below:

(Image credit: Bollywood Basanti Instagram)

