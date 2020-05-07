Unseen Pic Of The Day: Guess Who's This Superstar Relishing Cake Slice On His 11th B'day?

Hrithik Roshan made a grand entry in Bollywood with the movie Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. The actor was well-received by both critics and audience. After his debut, he received several successes and setbacks in Bollywood, however, Hrithik Roshan managed to leave an impression on his audience with his commendable performances. Recently, a major throwback picture of the actor is surfacing online and Hrithik’s fans are going gaga over the picture.

Hrithik Roshan's throwback picture

This throwback picture of Hrithik Roshan takes us back to the childhood days of the actor. In this picture, he is seen celebrating his birthday with his mom, dad and sister. It is a candid picture of Hrithik Roshan eating cake from his father’s hand. This picture is a snapshot of Hrithik’s 11th birthday celebration. He is seen wearing a checkered shirt with a blazer on the top while his father Rakesh Roshan keeps it simple with a white kurta ensemble. Fans can’t get over Hrithik’s cuteness in this picture and therefore chose to share it on different fan pages.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan took to his official Twitter handle to share an unseen picture of himself with the crew of his much-acclaimed film, Fiza. As seen in the picture shared, a young Hrithik can be seen posing alongside the director of Fiza, Khalid Mohamed. The picture also features several crew members resting in the background. With the picture shared, Hrithik Roshan expressed his gratitude to the legendary director and thanked him for treating him nicely on the sets. The actor also revealed that the picture was taken before the release of Kaho Naa…. Pyaar Hai.

Wow . Overwhelmed looking at this . KNPH hadn’t released. Thanks for treating me so kindly on set @Jhajhajha https://t.co/oZrtEQJbp3 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will be seen along with actor Katrina Kaif in Bang Bang Reloaded. The much-anticipated action entertainer will mark Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's on-screen reunion after five years, as the duo last joined hands for Bang Bang. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, Bang Bang managed to cross the 200-crore-mark, boosting fans' expectations about the much-awaited sequel.

Hrithik will also be seen in Krrish 4. The film is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film, Koi Mil Gaya which stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in the leading roles. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the makers of Krrish 4 have eyed a Christmas release for the film, as it was reportedly planned to be released on December 25, 2020.

