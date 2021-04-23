Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ibrahim Ali Khan Looks Cute A Button In This Childhood Picture

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi took to Instagram on Friday, April 23, 2021, to share an adorable throwback picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan which is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, Saba went on to play the guessing game with her followers. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba Pataudi shared a picture of a little boy which is too cute to miss. In the picture, little Ibrahim is seen sitting in his toy car and striking a pose as he looks right into the camera. He is seen wearing a black t-shirt and opted for a messy hairdo. Along with the picture, Saba wrote, “I wonder... Who's this??? Clicked by ME. #ðŸ˜Ž #â¤ï¸ #fridayfun”. Take a look at Saba Pataudi's Instagram post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Saba shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users went on to guess who the little boy was, while the rest were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Ibrahim Ali Khan along with red heart emojis”. Another user wrote, “Aww this is so cute. Love this picture”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

This is not the first time Saba has gone on to share adorable throwback pictures of Ibrahim Ali Khan. A look at aunt Saba Ali Khan's Instagram reveals that she enjoys posting photos of Ibrahim Ali Khan on the social media platform. On Ibrahim’s recent birthday, Saba took to Instagram to wish her nephew a happy birthday by posting childhood photos of Ibrahim Ali Khan, which also included Sara Ali Khan. Saba captioned a collage of his photos 'the past Ibrahim' and wrote that the photographer aunt in her couldn't stop clicking Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos.

She wrote in the caption that she still enjoys "capturing the essence" of her babies while babysitting them and that this is still true today. Saba ended the caption with 'love them,' referring to Ibrahim Ali Khan's childhood photos, to express her love for her nephew. Take a look at the post below.

