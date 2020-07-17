Unseen Pic Of The Day: Jaaved Jaaferi's Photos With His Father Will Melt One's Heart

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi recently shared some never seen before pictures with his dad, late actor Jagdeep. There are four pictures shared by the actor that also include some childhood pictures of him. In the first monochrome picture, Jaaved Jaaferi looks unrecognisable as he is seen posing with his father Jagdeep and brother.

In the second picture, Jagdeep is seen kissing Jaaved while the latter is seen donning a wide smile. The third picture is an adorable photo of the father-son duo where they are seen posing standing next to each other. Late actor Jagdeep looks young and is seen sporting a wide smile for the picture.

The last picture is a perfect frame with Jaaved Jaaferi is seen donning a goofy pose with his father and his brother. He also shared that he felt like sharing these pictures and also added a broken heart emoticon to his caption. Fans in a wide number complimented the actor for the picture and also cherished some good old memories of late actor Jagdeep.

Jagdeep's death

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep passed away at his residence in suburban Mumbai on July 8. He died at the age of 81 owing to age-related health problems. Jagdeep was last seen in Gali Gali Chor Hai (2012) starring Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Mugdha Godse in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Rumi Jaffrey. He was laid to rest in the presence of family and close friends at a cemetery.

About Jagdeep

From a child artiste to lead actor and then comic icon, Jagdeep appeared in around 400 films. But it was his role as Soorma Bhopali that is etched in the audience's minds even today. He also directed the movie Soorma Bhopali with his character as the protagonist. Jagdeep also played memorable roles in Khilona, Brahmachari, Purana Mandir, Andaz Apna Apna, Phool Aur Kaante among others.

Late actor Jagdeep's Sholay co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra were among the industry people to pay fond tributes to the veteran artiste whose unique style of comedy made him famous across generations. Bachchan said Jagdeep, the Soorma Bhopali to his Jai and Dharmendra's Veeru in Sholay, was an actor with the exceptional comedic repertoire.

