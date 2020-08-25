Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kareena Kapoor & Rani’s Rare BTS Photo From 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!'

Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji have worked in some iconic movies together. Here is a BTS picture from their movie Mujhse Dosti Karoge. In this throwback picture, Rani Mukerji is seen styling herself while a spot boy holds a mirror for her. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor is seen looking at herself in the mirror for final touch-ups. The duo is supposedly getting ready for a movie shot.

The picture makes it evident that the movie location is a ship as water and mountains can be spotted in the background. Rani Mukerji is seen wearing a pink top with a multi-coloured skirt. She also has a pink waist belt to balance her look. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor is seen wearing a black velvet blazer. Fans in wide numbers appreciated the picture and showered love for the actors. Take a look at this unseen BTS picture of Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji.

Kareena Kapoor's throwback picture

Here's another throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan where she looks beautiful in ethnic. The throwback picture takes us back to the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In this picture, she is seen striking a pose with a beautiful backdrop of the Golden Temple and water. Kareena Kapoor Khan is spotted wearing an emerald green salwar suit with her head covered with a dupatta. Her look is completed with black sunglasses and nude makeup. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans have been going gaga over the picture and it is shared on various fan pages. Have a look at the picture.

About Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Mujhse Dosti Karoge! was a romantic drama film released in the year 2002. The film revolves around a love story between two friends who get separated at a young age but meet later in life. The film features a love triangle between the characters Raj, Pooja and Tina played by Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor Khan respectively. Mujhse Dosti Karoge! was directed by Kunal Kohli who also contributed to the story of the film. The movie was loosely inspired by the 1996 American comedy The Truth About Cats & Dogs.

