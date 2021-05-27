Unseen Pic Of The Day: Mallika Sherawat Shares A Black & White Pic Of Her Family

Actor Mallika Sherawat took to Instagram on Thursday, May 27, 2021, to share a major throwback post that is truly unmissable. The actor went on to share a childhood picture of her mother along with the rest of the family and also penned a note in the caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment some sweet messages.

Mallika Sherawat shares an unseen photo

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mallika Sherawat shared a black and white throwback picture of her mother, her nani and her mother’s siblings. In the picture, they all can be seen striking a simple pose and looking right into the camera lens. Mallika’s nani donned a floral saree, while her mother opted for a salwar suit. Along with the picture, the actor also wrote, “Major throwback, my naani with my mom and my 2 massi’s. Family ❤️ #throwback #throwbackthursday #throwback🔙 #familyphotography #familylove❤️ #whitedress”. Take look at Mallika Sherawat's unseen photo below.

As soon as Mallika shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users were left in awe after seeing this picture, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “wonderful”. Another user wrote, “Aww. This is such a sweet memory”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Mallika Sherawat has been giving her fans a sneak peek at her upcoming film Rk/RKay. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram story to share a new still from her upcoming film. In the picture, she has donned a traditional look. Mallika Sherawat has been teasing fans with clips from her upcoming film Rk/RKay.

In the picture, Mallika is seen wearing a peach saree and a light blue blouse. She opted for a wavy hairdo parted on one side. She also tucked a rose into her hair, adding an elegant touch to her appearance. She completed her look with a pair of heavy earrings and a bangle and opted for a black bindi. Sharing the picture, Mallika, wrote, "Excited about my new film".

