Unseen Pic Of The Day: Priya Dutt Remembers Nargis & Sunil Dutt On Their 63rd Anniversary

March 11, 2021, marks the 63rd wedding anniversary of legendary actor Nargis Dutt and filmmaker Sunil Dutt. On the special occasion, their beloved daughter and Sanjay Dutt's sister, Priya Dutt remembered them and was all-praise about their companionship. Earlier today, Priya dug up her family photo album to share Nargis' unseen photo with her husband Sunil to wish them "Happy Anniversary" along with penning a heartfelt note for them.

After sharing mother Nargis' unseen photo on the occasion of International Women's Day, daughter Priya Dutt has now remembered her dear parents on their wedding anniversary to boast about their togetherness. This morning, the chairperson of Nargis Dutt Foundation took to her Instagram handle to share a major throwback photograph of Nargis and Sunil Dutt to describe how they have been "together forever".

In the black and white candid photo of Sanjay Dutt's parents, the man and wife were all smiles as they could be seen enjoying each other's company. In the picture, while Sunil sported a full-sleeves shirt, Nargis looked ravishing in a saree. Posting the photograph on Instagram, Priya Dutt wrote, "Together forever, even in death the love was alive till they met again on the other side." The ex-parliament member added, "Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad #loveforever".

Check out Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt's rare photo below:

A couple of days ago, ahead of sharing her mom and dad's throwback photo, Priya Dutt had also shared a stunning portrait photo of the National Film Award-winning actor on her Instagram handle to celebrate International Women's Day 2021. On March 8, Nargis' social worker daughter posted a picture of the Raat Aur Din star, in which, she sported a sleeveless turtleneck sweater over black pants with her hair tied in a mid-parted bun. Along with the photograph, Priya dedicated the post to her late mother with an emotional caption. The caption of her IG post read:

A mother is the inspiration for young girls as mine was to me. She was a complete woman, a mother, a wife a working woman , everyday I aspire to be like her. So ladies inspire your daughters and let them fly. HAPPY WOMAN'S DAY

#womansday

Take a look: