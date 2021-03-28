Unseen Pic Of The Day: Rani Mukerji's BTS Post From Her Film 20 Years Back

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji recently rang in her birthday on March 21, where she turned 43 years old. Many fans and followers of the actor are sharing several pictures, videos and more of Rani Mukerji. Talking about the same, recently, a major throwback picture of the actor has been making rounds on the internet which is from the much-acclaimed film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. On seeing this post, fans have been flooding the comment section with all things happy and nice.

The throwback picture takes fans back to almost 20 years back where the actor looks truly innocent. In the picture, Rani can be seen striking a simple pose where she is all smiles for the camera. The actor can be seen donning a red lehenga which consists of a red sequenced blouse, silk long skirt and a similar dupatta with sequenced borders. She also completed the look with traditional jewellery, red bangles and opted for well-done brows, red lips and highlighter. The caption also read, “How time flies â¤ 20 years back ðŸŒŸ #unseen #instagram #debut #actress #blessed #instaqueen #ranimukerji”. Take a look at Rani Mukerji's unseen pic below.

On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users commented on how stunning the actor looks, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Love this”. Another one wrote, “wow”. Check out a few more comments below.

Rani Mukerji's movies

On Rani Mukerji's birthday, there was good news for her fans. The actor shared an announcement about her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which she is all set to star in. She described the announcement as "extraordinary" and said it was one of the "most important films" of her two-decade career, which began with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is directed by Ashima Chibber, who is best known for directing her husband Aditya Chopra's Mere Dad Ki Maruti. After Bombay Talkies, this will be her first film outside of her family's Yash Raj Films banner in eight years. Mardaani, Hichki, and Mardaani 2 were her last three films for YRF. The film is backed by Zee Studios and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment, whom she has known since her breakthrough film Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, on which he served as an assistant director and even appeared in a cameo.

