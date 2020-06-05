Unseen Pic Of The Day: Rare Pic Of Iconic Duo Raj Kapoor And Nargis Enjoying Cold Drinks

Currently, a major throwback picture of the Bollywood actors Raj Kapoor and Nargis is surfacing online. Raj Kapoor is also known as the greatest showman of Hindi cinema. The picture is a black and white picture making it evident that it was taken long back.

In this picture, Raj Kapoor and Nargis are seen striking a pose for the camera. The duo is seen holding soft drinks in their hand as they smile for a picture. The duo is seen wearing white outfits for the picture. Raj Kapoor wore a white shirt, while Nargis was seen donning a plain white saree. Raj Kapoor and Nargis have done more than ten films together including hits like Aag, Awaara and Barsaat. Their on-screen chemistry was widely loved by the audience. Now, this throwback photo is shared on several fan pages and fans in huge number are praising the duo’s picture. Some were also seen reminiscing the good old retro era of Hindi cinema by seeing the picture.

Also Read| Unseen Pic of the Day: Raj Kapoor's 98-yr-old ancestral home looks like this now; see pics

Also Read| Raj Kapoor's 'Bol Radha Bol' song rendered in Arabic version, netizens say 'superb'

Throwback picture of Raj Kapoor from sets of Sangam

Another throwback picture of Raj Kapoor from the sets of his Sangam movie went viral on his death anniversary. This throwback picture takes us back to the sets of the first coloured film made by Raj Kapoor, Sangam. In these pictures, Raj Kapoor is seen with his co-star Vyjayanthimala. The first picture sees Raj Kapoor donning a big hat and standing with Vyjayanthimala who is seen sporting the same hat with a white saree.

The second picture is a still of Raj Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala, where he is seen feeding her with a spoon and a plate in his hand. The third picture is a beautiful frame with the duo standing and posing for the camera. Vyjayanthimala is seen wearing a floral saree in this picture while Raj Kapoor is dressed in formals with a white shirt and black pants. The caption of the picture says, 'Tribute to showman RAJ KAPOOR on death anniversary. "My films and I, to me it is same as saying my beloved and I, or my life’s breath and I, or my purpose and I. To me, my films are all these rolled into one, perhaps more.”

Also Read| Unseen Pic of the Day: Raj Kapoor and Nargis enjoying a ‘casual time’ with cold drinks

Also Read| When Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna empathised with Nargis' attraction towards her husband

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.