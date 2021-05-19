Unseen Pic Of The Day: Saba Pataudi Leaves Fans Gushing With Family's Rare Portrait

Saba Pataudi took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, to share a throwback post that is truly unmissable. Along with the adorable post, Saba also penned a sweet caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared a picture with her siblings and niece Inaaya Kemmu and in-laws Kareena and Kunal showcasing the happiness between the two generations. In the throwback picture, Saba Pataudi can be seen striking a pose with Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, baby Inaaya and Taimur. She is seen donning a blue top, while Saif and Kareena donned black outfits. Soha wore a blue and white checkered shirt and Kunal sported a white t-shirt.

Along with the picture, Saba also penned a sweet note as she went on to explain about the pic. She wrote, “Flashback...! Part II KKK... Khan Kemmu khandan #😎 Lol... Just. I had the original pic. So here's the rest of the gang. #familylove #alwaysandforever #wednesdaymood #stayhome #staysafe”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react to Saba's post

As soon as Saba shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users were left in awe after seeing the post, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “This is such a beautiful picture”. Another user wrote, “Aww. In love with this”. Take a look at the post below.



Apart from this post, Saba goes on to share several pictures, videos, reels, stories, and more giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. She also loves sharing some throwback family pictures that are truly unmissable. Earlier to this, she also shared another family picture similar to the recent one. The family members are seen all smiles in this happy picture. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “Flashback! Family ties...we stick together. Been wanting to post this for a while... Simple carefree and happy times. #💞 #thosewerethedays #siblings #memoriesforlife”. Take a look at the post below.

Image Source: Saba Pataudi Instagram

