Unseen Pic Of The Day: Saif Ali Khan & Baby Ibrahim's THIS Pic Is Too Cute To Miss

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi took to Instagram on Monday, June 07, 2021, to share a major throwback picture of Saif Ali Khan along with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Along with the picture, Saba also penned a note giving fans a hint about the picture. On seeing this post, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared an unseen pic of her brother Saif and her nephew Ibrahim that is too cute to miss. In the picture, the actor can be seen carrying baby Ibrahim in his arms who is seen winking at the camera. Saif is also seen adorably looking at his son as is all smiles in the candid pic.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Guess who's winking at the camera? 😉😘 Hint: Bhai is looking super young! 😁 I am the photographer for this candid moment yet again! ❤️ #mondayfunday #saifalikhanpataudi #candid #photography #love #my #family”. Take a look at Saif Ali Khan's unseen photo below.

Netizens react

As soon as Saba shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users were left in awe on seeing this pic, while some could not stop themselves from going all gaga over the pic. One of the users wrote, “Damn Saif🔥 tumhe koi haq nahi banta ke tum itne khoobsoorat lago”. Another user wrote, “Aww, this is totally adorable. Love it”. Some users also took part in Saba’s guessing game and guessed the right answer. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this post, Saba Pataudi goes on to share several throwback pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a glimpse of her personal life. She also took to her Instagram handle to share a series of family photos. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Taimur, and Inaaya appeared in the photos with Saba. In the first photo among the series of posts, Saba posed with her siblings and Kunal Kemmu where they are all smiles for the camera. In the caption, she wrote, "Flashback!. Family ties...we stick together. Been wanting to post this for a while.... Simple carefree and happy times. #💞". Take a look.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.