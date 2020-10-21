Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Shammi Kapoor And Madhubala Shared Cup Of Tea On Movie Set

On the occasion of Shammi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, here is a throwback picture of him with veteran actor Madhubala. In the picture, Shammi Kapoor and Madhubala are captured candidly as they enjoy a cup of tea. Madhubala is seen pouring tea for Shammi Kapoor in a saucer while he drinks the tea. She is also seen holding a cup of tea in her other hand.

This throwback picture was clicked on the sets of the movie Rail Ka Dibba. Madhubala is seen wearing a saree while Shammi Kapoor donned a blazer. Take a look at Shammi Kapoor’s unseen photo with Madhubala.

About Rail Ka Dibba

Rail Ka Dibba directed by Prem Narayan Arora stars Madhubala and Shammi Kapoor in lead roles. It is a heart-warming tale of good samaritanism. It is a story about a poor but large-hearted young man who gives shelter to three helpless, forlorn people in his home that is an abandoned railway coach. However, tensions arise in the group when he marries one of the inmates - a young, destitute girl since his friend (one of the other inmates) loves her too. The group breaks up and the coach is abandoned. Time passes, fortunes turn and penitence brings the group back together.

Unseen photo of Shammi Kapoor with Dev Anand and Joy Mukherjee

In the recent past, a throwback picture of Shammi Kapoor was making rounds on the internet. The picture features the leading 1960s and 1970s actors- Dev Anand, Shammi Kapoor, and Joy Mukherjee. The trio is seen engaged in a conversation while the camera captures the moment.

Actor Dev Anand is seen dressed in a grey shiny shirt for the occasion, along with a pair of light grey pants. He is looking at Shammi Kapoor with hands folded with a faint smile. Joy Mukherjee is dressed in a greenish-brown shirt that paired with grey bottoms and a shiny leather belt. He is looking into the camera with a sweet smile, with hands placed in his pockets.

Actor Shammi Kapoor, on the other hand, is having a cigarette while he indulges in a conversation with his fellow co-stars. He seems to be caught off-guard by the photographer as he maintains a poker face in this picture. He is spotted wearing a dark green suit giving him a sharp and elegant look.

