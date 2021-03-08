Unseen Pic Of The Day: Shanaya Kapoor Shares Childhood Photo With Her Mom

Bollywood actor Shanaya Kapoor is often seen sharing pictures with her family members on Instagram. On the occasion of Women's day, she shared a few photos wishing a special woman in her life. Shanaya shared a rare picture of herself with her mother Maheep Kapoor and called her a pillar of constant support.

Shanaya Kapoor shares a rare childhood picture with mother Maheep Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor shared a picture with her mother when she was little. In the picture, Maheep is lying down beside Shanaya. Shanaya looks adorable as she giggles over something with her mother. The mother-daughter duo wore a pink t-shirt to match each other. Shanaya wished her mother on women's day and said that she has always supported her like a pillar. She also wrote, "I got you babe" in the end. She even wrote a little note for her mother and wrote love you Mama in the end. She shared a video of herself walking alongside Maheep holding her hand. Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor's photos and video.

A sneak peek into Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

Shanaya had shared a rare childhood picture with her brother Jahaan. In the photo, little Shanaya is holding her infant brother in her arms. She also shared a picture from her day out with her mom. The two of them were seen spending time with each other in Dubai. In the first picture, they were seen flaunting their icecream. In the second picture, she shared a picture of the ice cream and in the third video, Shanaya was seen enjoying the ice cream. Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor's photos from her Instagram.

The actor shared a few pictures with her father Sanjay Kapoor on his birthday. In the first picture, Sanjay is seen giggling over Shanaya's expression. Shanaya wore a brown jacket with a white tee back top while Sanjay wore a red jacket with a white t-shirt. In the second picture, Shanaya is seen dancing with her father on a prom dance. She wore a red gown while Sanjay wore a three-piece suit. Here are some pictures from Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram.

