Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sharmila Tagore And Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's Wedding Picture

Jewellery designer Saba Pataudi is often seen sharing old pictures of her family. On March 4, she shared a picture of her mother Sharmila Tagore and her later father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The picture is from the wedding of the couple. Take a look at the unseen picture of Tiger Pataudi with his wife Sharmila on their wedding day.

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's wedding picture

Saba wrote that it was a remembrance as she shared a picture from their wedding day. Sharmila is seen wearing her bridal lehenga while Tiger Pataudi wore his sherwani. The couple is seen seated for the wedding rituals. She wrote that it was a wedding she could never attend but she wishes that she could. Take a look at Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's rare wedding picture.

Reactions to Saba Pataudi's picture of her parents

As soon as Saba shared the picture of her parent's wedding, many followers commented on the picture. A follower wrote that they were one of the most good looking couples in B'town. Another wrote that she remembers watching this picture in a magazine. She wrote that she was small back then and couldn't read but she vividly remembers the wedding pictures of the couple. She also added that she remembers a picture where they were playing carrom. Other followers flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the comments on Saba's post.

Image Source: Saba Pataudi's Instagram

A sneak peek into Saba Pataudi's Instagram

Saba shared a picture from the wedding ceremony of her brother Saif and wife Kareena Kapoor. In the picture, Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saif's son Ibrahim posed in the family photo. She also shared a childhood picture of herself with her siblings Soha and Saif. The three children posed with their mother Sharmila Tagore. Saba wore a frock and has a boy cut look just like Soha. She shared another picture with her mother and her siblings. She wrote, "Family memories. Captured decades ago. Don't we all love visiting these old pictures and revisiting uncomplicated childhood beautiful times? Filled with nostalgia and love." Here are some rare family pictures of the Pataudi's.

