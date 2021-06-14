Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sugandha Mishra Shares A Pic Ft. Sushant Singh Rajput & Kriti Sanon

Today, June 14 marks the death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. Comedian Sugandha Mishra took to Instagram and paid tribute to the late actor. Sugandha shared a series of unseen pictures of her with Sushant Singh Rajput that are truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sugandha Mishra shared a series of unseen pictures of herself with Sushant Singh Rajput that are too sweet to miss. In the first four pictures, the duo can be seen striking different dance poses and are all smiles for the camera. The duo can be seen performing an act on a reality TV show. She can be seen donning blue and silver kurta and black jeans. Sushant, on the other hand, opted for a green t-shirt, black jeans and denim jacket. In the last picture, Sugandha can be seen posing with Sushant and Kriti Sanon as they are all smiles for the camera.

Along with the picture, she penned a heartfelt note for the late actor. She wrote, “This Pain can never fade... This loss hurts more than ever... 😇always in our 💕 hearts🙏🏻 #ssr #peace #remembering #rememberingsushant #god #neutronstar #prayers #🙏🏻 #shiva”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Netizens react

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with their thoughts. Some of the users remembered the actor, while some could not stop gushing over the pic. One of the users wrote, “Sad moments. Miss you always brother”. Another user wrote, “Wish he was still alive”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, announced on May 26 that she will be going on a solitary retreat in the mountains for the entire month of June. She also stated that she will be offline and will spend Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary in silence, remembering him fondly. She posted a photo of Sushant on her Instagram account. Take a look.

Image: Sugandha Mishra, Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram

