Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sushant Singh Rajput Shakes A Leg With Rakhi Sawant

An unseen pic of Sushant Singh Rajput with Rakhi Sawant has surfaced online. Photographer Viral Bhayani shared this picture on Instagram. In the picture, late Bollywood Sushant Singh Rajput is dancing along with Rakhi Sawant. The throwback got many SSR fans emotional in the comment section.

SSR shakes a leg with Rakhi Sawant in throwback pic

Every now and then, fans witness throwback pictures of celebrities emerge on social media. In these pictures, both Sushant Singh Rajput and Rakhi Sawant can be seen shaking a leg.

While Rakhi Sawant is dressed in a black and pink ensemble, Sushant Singh Rajput is sporting a blue jacket and a pair of black jeans. Along with these throwback pictures, Viral Bhayani wrote, “A massive #Throwback our champ #sushantsinghrajput with #rakhisawant". Take a look at this Sushant Singh Rajput’s unseen photo with Rakhi Sawant below.

As mentioned earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans flooded the comment section and wrote about how they miss SSR. One fan wrote Sushant’s name and added two teary-eyed emojis. While another fan guessed what show the two actors were performing for. Take a look at all of these comments on Sushant Singh Rajput’s unseen photo here.

One arrested in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

The Sushant Singh Rajput case is still under investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau. According to ANI, the NCB recently conducted drug-related searches in Mumbai and Goa. During these searches, the NCB seized 41 blots of LSD, 22gms cocaine, 28gms of charas, and 1.1 kg of ganja. Apart from seizing these drugs, the NCB also arrested three people. Two of them are foreign nationals and one of them is suspected to be linked to SSR’s drug case.

The NCB submitted a chargesheet regarding Sushant Sing Rajput's case on March 5, 2021. This chargesheet consists of 33 accused and 200 witnesses in the case. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Since then, the investigation into his death is being handled by various government agencies.

