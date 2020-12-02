Unseen Pic Of The Day: Urmila Matondkar Looks Cute As A Button In This Childhood Photo

Urmila Matondkar is among the well-known celebrities in the Hindi film industry. The actor is also very active on her social media and she often shares throwback photos and photos of her pet dogs. Talking about the actor’s pictures and social media handle, recently a fan page went on to share a major throwback picture from her childhood days. The actor looks unrecognisable in this childhood pic. Seeing the post, netizens were quick enough to leave some adorable comments on the post.

In the picture shared by an Instagram handle, the actor looks completely unrecognisable in the picture. In the post, the actor looks sweet and cute as a button. The actor can be seen smiling at the camera. Urmila Matondkar is seen sporting a printed dress with puffy sleeves. She completed her look with a long chain, earrings, hairband and a printed hairclip. Along with the picture, the Instagram handle also captioned the post by tagging the actor and wrote all sorts of nice hashtags. Take a look at the post below.

Fans went all out to comment on all the nice things on the post when they saw Urmila Matondkar’s childhood photo. The post that the fan page shared went on to get a lot of likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users commented on the actor's looks and personality. Others went on to comment about how cute the picture is. One of the users wrote, “This is such a beautiful picture”. Another user added, “so cute”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About Urmila Matondkar's pics

Urmila Matondkar often clicks pictures with her pet dogs. Now she's got two pets, Romeo and Laila after Stud's death. She recently shared a photograph of her Havanese puppy, Romeo. The two sat on the outdoor couch, while Romeo kissed Urmila on her cheeks. In June, she shared the news of her pet Stud passing away on her Instagram and shared a photo with him where she held his ears while kissing him. The two looked too cute in the photo. She wrote, "U were more than my words can ever say..nothing n no one can ever replace you or fill the void you’ve left”. She also went on to share a picture where all her three dogs posed in a line for the camera. Take a look at some of the pictures below.

