Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Aishwarya Rai Visited Indian Army Soldiers At Siachen Glacier

Aishwarya Rai is known for creating a household name for herself with her commendable performances and fashion choices. Apart from this, the actor has also indulged herself in social work. Here is one such occasion when Aishwarya Rai went on a tour to Siachen glacier to meet the Indian Army. In the pictures, she is seen surrounded by the Indian Army soldiers.

Siachen Glacier is the highest battleground for the Indian Army. In the array of the picture, she is seen smiling with Indian army and exploring the place with them. In one of the pictures, she is even seen enjoying a meal with Indian soldiers. The actor is seen wearing casuals in pictures.

Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai was the first woman to be allowed at Siachen glacier. Fans in huge numbers have been praising the picture and appreciating the actor for her gesture towards the Indian army. Some users even called her ‘the queen of Bollywood’.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's childhood picture

Another throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making rounds on the internet. In this picture shared by her fan, Aishwarya Rai can be seen attending her friend’s birthday party. In the top picture of the collage, Aishwarya can be seen posing as she is all smiles for the camera. In the picture, Aishwariya opted for minimal makeup and dangler earrings.

In the below picture of the collage, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen standing at the right-hand side. The actor looked is seen sporting a cream-coloured kurta, well-tied hair, dark lipstick and dangler earrings.

On the work front

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Atul Manjrekar’s 2018 film, Fanney Khan. Aishwarya was seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a bidding singer who works very hard to make a name for his daughter in the music industry.

The film received mixed reactions from fans and movie buffs. The actor will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Vikram in lead roles. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and is expected to release in 2021.

