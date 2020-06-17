Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sushant Singh Rajput And Deepika Posed For Camera; See Photo

Currently, a throwback picture of actors Deepika Padukone and Sushant Singh Rajput has been surfacing online. In the throwback picture, the duo is seen striking a wide smile as they pose for a picture. Fans in huge numbers have been loving the picture as they cherish some good old memories of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The picture is also shared on various fan pages. Check out the post.

Picture Courtesy: Deepika Padukone fan page Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his Bandra apartment by his house help. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house and a number of angles into his death are being probed to ascertain the reason. The police have been investigating the case and Sushant's close friends and family have been called to get their statements.

Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral

His last rites were performed at 4 pm on June 15, 2020, by his family. An official statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been released by his team.

It says- 'It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and had a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

