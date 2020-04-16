Unseen Pic Of The Day: Would You Recognise Katrina Kaif From Her 'Boom' Days?

Be it indoor workouts, cooking or catching up on video call with her Bollywood BFFs, Katrina Kaif is making headlines with her enthralling activities amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Only recently, a major throwback picture of Katrina Kaif has been doing the rounds on social media leaving fans to swoon over her beauty ever since she made her debut in Bollywood. The picture is from 2006 when Kaif was promoting her first film in Bollywood- Boom.

Katrina Kaif's 2006 unseen picture

Recently, Katrina Kaif's photograph from 2006 has gone viral. The picture takes us back to the time when Katrina Kaif was all set for her first film Boom's press conference in Mumbai. The Sooryavanshi actor is seen donning a white tee and denim. Not to be surprised, Kaif looks as gorgeous as ever even back in 2006. Fans in huge numbers have dropped compliments on Katrina Kaif's throwback photo.

A fan called Katrina Kaif 'Barbie Doll', whereas another said, 'Born to shine'. Many fans dropped hearts in the comments sections, flooding it with love. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, during the quarantine period, Katrina Kaif is seen channelling her inner talents of singing, playing the guitar and also cooking. Whereas the Bharat actor also shared a video in seen she requests fans to stay safe during the pandemic. She also urges people to take care of one another and show solidarity and unity. She says, "Be safe and take care of one another. Together let's help to stop the spread of this virus. Stay safe everyone". Her video also got a thumbs up from Aditya Thackeray, who said, "Thank you for this message @katrinakaif ! Let’s stay home and stay safe from the virus".

