Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Saif Looks All Sorts Of Cute As He Smiles With Mom & Dad

Currently, a throwback picture of Saif Ali Khan from his childhood days is making rounds on the internet. In this throwback picture, little Saif Ali Khan is seen smiling looking at his mother Sharmila Tagore while his father Tiger Pataudi holds him in his arms. Saif Ali Khan looks unrecognisable in this picture.

He is seen wearing an ethnic Kurta Pyjama while Sharmila Tagore looks beautiful in a floral saree. Saif Ali Khan’s father was a former captain of the Indian national cricket team while his mother was a former Indian actor. Take a look at this beautiful picture.

Picture Courtesy: Bollywood direct Instagram

Saif Ali Khan talks about nepotism in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently spoke about the issue of nepotism in the industry. The debate raged after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, 2020. The actor's suicide invited a lot of theories and reignited the Bollywood nepotism debate. People are actively discussing nepotism, lobbying and favouritism in Bollywood on social media. Many are accusing big names in the film industry for participating in it and sidelining outsiders.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Saif Ali Khan said that there is inequality in India that needs to be explored more. He said that favouritism, nepotism, and camps are a different subject. The actor stated that he has been a victim of nepotism as well but nobody speaks about that. He added that he is happy that people from film institutes are coming to the forefront.

Saif Ali Khan would be entertaining the audience by making an appearance in the movie Dil Bechara. He further talked about his experience of working with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor said that Sushant was a talented actor and a good-looking guy. Saif added that he thinks the late actor had a bright future in the industry.

Saif Ali Khan also revealed that Sushant was polite to him and appreciated his guest appearance in the film. The Race actor said that Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to talk about subjects like philosophy and astronomy. Khan said that he got a feeling that Sushant was brighter than him. Rajput's Dil Bechara is set for a digital release on July 24 and will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

