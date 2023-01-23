Unseen Pics Of 'dumpling' Jeh Ali Khan With Parents Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Go Viral

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi recently shared adorable pictures of the actor's younger son Jeh Ali Khan. On Sunday, Saba took to Instagram to share the photos which she captioned, "Daddy's Darling, Mama's Munchkin...? Which do You? He's Everyone`s dumpling that`s for Sure!!!" Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan were blessed with Jeh in February 2021.

In one of the two pictures, the youngest Khan can be seen sitting on his father's lap. In another, he drinks from a water bottle, sitting with mommy Kareena. Apparently, the family is onboard a chartered plane.

Saif is seen dressed in a dark blue shirt and denim which he teamed with sunglasses. On the other hand, Kareena is seen flaunting a chic look in a casual white T-shirt and blue jeans. And 'everyone's dumpling' Jeh is seen donning pink pants paired with a grey T-shirt.

Check out the post here:

More on Saif-Kareena

Saif and Kareena got married in 2012 after dating for a few years. Later, Kareena gave birth to their two sons, Taimur and Jeh. For the unversed, Saif is also the father of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, both of whom are his children from his first marriage with actress Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The movie, directed by Advait Chandan, did not perform well at the box office. Next, she will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

Saif, on the other hand, most recently starred alongside Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in the action-thriller 'Vikram Vedha'. His next release will be 'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.