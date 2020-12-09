Unseen Picture: A Moustached Dara Singh Lifts Terrified Asrani As Weights, See Rare Photo

A throwback picture of actor-wrestler Dara Singh has been doing the rounds on social media lately. In the black and white picture, he is seen lifting up veteran actor Asrani in his arms, showcasing the immense strength he possesses. He is seen carrying a straight face while Asrani holds on to his tightly. Fans have been vividly sharing this unseen picture remembering late wrestler and his strong personality.

Dara Singh’s unseen picture with Asrani

Versatile actor Dara Singh has had a special place in the hearts of his fans. He is remembered even today, through his unforgettable roles in films like Mard, Faulad and Rustom. A throwback BTS picture of him and Asrani from the film Nalayak has lately been taking over the internet. In this picture, the late actor and former wrestler are seen effortlessly showcasing his strength through a quirky picture.

In the picture posted, Dara Singh is seen lifting up fellow actor and close friend Asrani in his arms while having a smouldering poker face. Asrani, on the other hand, looks terrified indicating that the gesture came without a warning. It appears like he had been screaming in terror and the candid look on his face is the winner in this case. The picture is impressive and hilarious at the same time as it carries a combination of emotions.

Dara Singh is seen wearing his iconic traditional outfit with a simple white dhoti and a shimmery check shirt. The shirt is long in length and has a Pathani effect in this monochrome picture. His distinct style with curly long hair and curvy moustache also stands out in this picture.

On the other hand, actor Asrani is spotted wearing a simple white paint suit which comes with a stylish jacket. He has paired the outfit with black formal shoes, giving it a unique touch. The outfit also has multi-coloured check sleeves that add some vibrancy to the look.

Read Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sharmila Tagore & Mansoor Ali Khan's This Pic Is Truly Unmissable

Also read Unseen Pic Of The Day: Dharmendra Looks All Happy As He Holds His Kids In His Arms

Dara Singh and Asrani have worked together in a variety of films gaining a huge fan following over the years. Their work in the film Nalayak is remembered even today as fans loved their on-screen chemistry. Have a look at a famous scene here.

Read Unseen Pic Of The Day: Smita Patil Looks Stunning In Rare Photo Shared By Prateik Babbar

Also read Unseen Pic Of The Day: Urmila Matondkar Looks Cute As A Button In This Childhood Photo

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (NH Studioz)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.