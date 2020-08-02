Unseen Picture Of The Day: Can You Guess Which Kapoor Sister Is This?

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are two of the most adored sister duos in Bollywood. The former has been a well-known star since the 90s, while the latter began her career in 2000. Check out an old unseen picture and guess which Kapoor sister is in it.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor's Unseen Picture From A 1999 Awards Function Surfaces Online; See Pic

Guess the Kapoor sister in the unseen picture

In the picture, one of the Kapoor sisters is seen in her childhood. She is standing next to her grandfather and superstar Raj Kapoor. Both are seen smiling as Raj wraps his arms around the kid. Take a look at the picture and guess if it is Karisma Kapoor or Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Image Source: bombaybasanti Instagram

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: A Young Raj Kapoor Poses With Some Of His Trophies

The Kapoor sister in the picture is Karisma Kapoor. The photo is speculated to be from the days when Karisma was around 4 to 5-year-old. At that time, Raj Kapoor was around 55-year-old.

In another old picture, Karisma Kapoor is seen with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and mother Babita Kapoor. Karisma is wearing a red and golden outfit with long curly hair, accompanied by red lipstick. Kareena appears to be in her teenage and is seen in a brown waistcoat over a white t-shirt. Babita is all smiles as she is clicked with her daughters. Check out the picture below.

Image Source: bombaybasanti Instagram

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Or Karisma Kapoor: When Bebo Took Fashion Cues From Sister Lolo; See Photos

Karisma Kapoor's acting career

Karisma Kapoor made her acting debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991. She appeared in several commercially successful films from 1992 to 1996. It includes drama movies like Jigar, Anari, Raja Babu, Suhaag, comedy films like Coolie No. 1, Gopi Kishan and Saajan Chale Sasural, with action thriller Jeet that paired her opposite Salman Khan and Sunny Deol. She received much appreciation for her performances in romantic drama Raja Hindustani also starring Aamir Khan.

Karisma Kapoor was honoured with National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Dil To Pagal Hai. It is her first and only National Award till now, while she has received a number of Filmfare and other awards. Judwaa, Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Hum Saath-Saath Hain are a few of her hits.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor's Shares 'regular Rainy Afternoon' Picture; Asks Fans To Guess The Song

Karisma Kapoor has most prominently worked with Govinda and Salman Khan. Her chemistry with the two actors was applauded by the audience. She has worked with filmmaker David Dhawan in many films, making him the director with whom Karisma has ventured the most.

Karisma Kapoor was recently seen in web series Mentalhood making her digital debut. It also stars Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Sukla, Sandhya Mridul and Shruti Seth with others. It shows the multitasking nature of various types of mothers and their ways of leading the best upbringing of their kids.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.