Unseen Picture Of Mohnish Bahl With His Mother Nutan Will Make You Nostalgic

Recently, an unseen vintage picture of actor Mohnish Bahl with his mother Nutan and father Rajnish Bahl surfaced. In this throwback picture, Mohnish can be seen sitting in a car while his mom and dad stood next to him. This vintage family picture will make you nostalgic, take a look.

Image Credits: Vintage MuVyz Instagram - @vintage.muvyz

This picture of Mohnish Bahl with his mother Nutan and father Rajnish Bahl was shared by a fan page on Instagram. Here, Kajol's aunt Nutan was spotted in a bright yellow dress paired with a similar coloured robe belt. She had her million-dollar smile flashing in the picture. The Hum Saath Saath Hai actor posed sitting on the hood of the car while sporting a grey and white lining print design shirt and grey formal pants with black formal shoes. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Mohnish Bahl's father Rajnish Bahl can be seen in a khaki pantsuit. One of the Instagram users also commented saying, "ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ awesome family".

Mohnish Bahl often shares Nutan's photos on his Instagram handle. Whether it's her birthday or Parents Day, the actor delights his fans with numerous throwback pictures of Bollywood veteran Nutan. Let us take a look at some similar posts below.

In this Instagram post, Nutan can be seen blushing and smiling as she looks down. Mohnish Bahl shared this picture on her birthday. It seems like its quite an old picture. In the caption, he simply wrote, "Happy Birthday Ma ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸".

On Fathers Day, Mohnish Bahl took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of his parents Nutan and Rajnish Bahl. In this picture, Nutan can be seen smiling and reading something while Rajnish Bahl stares at her with an adorable smile on his face. The actor can be seen in a creamish retro saree and Bahl wore a suit with a green coloured tie. The Instagram picture's caption read as: "Wish you were here... #FathersDay ♥ï¸ Parents ðŸ™♥ï¸".

Mohnish Bahl shared this picture to pay a tribute to late Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan. Here, Nutan and Saroj Khan can be seen together and it's likely a screengrab from one of their dance songs. Mohnish Bahl wrote, "My mom #Nutan with Saroj ji #SarojKhan .... #Legends Thank you @munir.lone.7 for sending this priceless pucture... ♥ï¸♥ï¸".

