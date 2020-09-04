Unseen Picture Of The Day: Spot Baby Namashi Chakraborty In This Throwback Picture

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty shared an adorable family picture on his Instagram account. The throwback family picture looks from the 90s when Namashi Chakraborty was a little kid. Along with his parents, Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali, Namashi Chakraborty’s other siblings are also seen in the picture. Namashi Chakraborty will soon be making his debut in Bollywood with the film Bad Boy.

Namashi Chakraborty shares throwback family picture

In the throwback picture, Mithun Chakraborty is seen in loose shirt along with his eldest son next to him. Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali held a baby in her hand, who is their youngest daughter. Towards the left were standing the other two children of Mithun Chakraborty. Along with the picture, Namashi Chakraborty added a caption and asked his fans to spot him. Namashi Chakraborty is the small kid standing by his mother. He was seen in a pink and blue denim shirt, shyly standing by his family for a picture.

Mithun Chakraborty is one of the most successful stars of the Bollywood industry. He made his debut with the Bollywood film Mrigayaa. He got his break when he featured in the film Disco Dancer. Throughout his career, the actor appeared in more than 350 films including Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Some of the best Mithun Chakraborty’s films include Surakksha, Sahhas, Wardat, Wanted, Boxer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Pyari Behna, Dance Dance, Mujrim, Agneepath, Yugandhar, The Don, and Jalalabad. He also holds the record for 19 movie releases as a lead actor in 1989.

Namashi Chakraborty, on the other hand, will be making his debut in Bollywood with a romantic-comedy film titled Bad Boy directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. He will be making his debut opposite actor Amrin, the daughter of producer Sajid Qureshi. The film is expected to release in October this year. Before Namashi Chakraborty could make his debut in Bollywood, he has already bagged his second film. The film is titled Fashion Factory and follows the story of a Punjabi family.

