Unseen Video Of The Day: Ali Fazal Shares Rare BTS Clip From 'Milan Talkies' Sets; Watch

Ali Fazal recently took to Instagram to share an unseen BTS video from the sets of his movie Milan Talkies. The actor also wrote a heartfelt note for the cast of Milan Talkies. The video is a raw footage of the on-going shooting of a movie scene on the sets of Milan Talkies. In this video, Sanjay Mishra, Sikander Kher and Jay Patel from the Milan Talkies cast can be spotted.

One of the songs from the movie can be heard playing in the background. Ali Fazal also informed that he recorded this BTS video on the sets. Fans in huge number praised Ali Fazal for his post and also showered love with several emoticons in the comment section.

Ali Fazal also penned down an emotional note with the post. He wrote, "Throwback to this gem . Aaj pata nahi kyun sabki yaad aayi. Thank you @tigmanshu_d for teaching me so many things. Film ka kya hai, kabhi hit kabhi flop. Zindagi superhit honi chahiye boss . Bas. Aur kuchh pal hotein hain.. jo chipak se jaate hain. Unse bhaagna nahi hai boss. " (Today I was missing everyone. Thankyou to Tigmanshu Dhulia for teaching me so many things. A movie can go flop or hit but life should always be a superhit. There are some moments that get stuck in the mind. We do not have to run from them). Ali Fazal also remembered actor Mohit Baghel who passed away a few months ago. Take a look at this BTS video of Milan Talkies.

Ali Fazal also shared a still from the movie. In this picture, he was captured candidly with debutant Shraddha Srinath during the shoot of the song Mind Na Kariyo Holi Hai. Milan Talkies is a romantic movie directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The movie featured Ali Fazal, debutant Shraddha Srinath, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Reecha Sinha and Sikandar Kher. It is a story of how an aspiring filmmaker and his lady-love find themselves in a fix after meeting with violent opposition from the girl`s family members. The movie released on March 15, 2019.

On the work front- Ali Fazal

On the work front, Ali Fazal's upcoming movie Death on the Nile, which is based on a novel of Agatha Christie by the same name, is releasing globally on October 23, 2020. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, Death on the Nile is a sequel to 2017's mystery thriller Murder on the Orient Express, which was a massive success. It also marks the return of the director as Detective Hercule Poirot. The star-studded cast includes Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. Michael Green who was the screenwriter for Murder on the Orient Express also returns to write the script for Death on the Nile.

