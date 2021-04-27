Unseen Video Of The Day: Saba Pataudi's Adorable Video Has Left Netizens Gushing Over It

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, to share a short compilation video of all the unseen pictures of grandparents and parents which is truly unmissable. Along with the video, Saba also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba Pataudi shared a sweet unseen video of her grandparents, parents which is unmissable. She shared their wedding pictures and also added music in the background of the video. Along with the video, she also wrote, “The PAST...is Precious”. She added, “My grandparents. My parents. Lineage. Class. Culture. Blessed to be part of this family. Values instilled in childhood...last a lifetime. Make a difference for your child. It MATTERS”. Take a look at Saba Pataudi's Instagram post below.

Netizens react

Some of the users went on to compare her grandfather to Ibrahim, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Ur nephew Ibrahim has an uncanny resemblance to your grandfather in the first picture saba ma'am. Stay safe n blessed. Lots of good wishes n love from Assam”. Another user wrote, “May Allah keep each and everyone safe and healthy Ameen”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Saba Pataudi recently posted a throwback photo from her mother Sharmila Tagore and late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's wedding ceremony on Instagram. Recalling the good times, Saba wrote, "Something's don't need further explanation. Masha Allah." She went on to call her parents "Golden couple" and wrote that she misses the special days. Saba not only shared Sharmila Tagore's previously unseen photograph, but she also shared another black-and-white portrait and a sneak peek at the premiere of the 1972 film, Amar Prem.

She added that it was organised by the army and that the following day, a war with Pakistan was declared. She went on to say that Sam Manekshaw was the army's commander at the time. Shakti Samanta directed Amar Prem, which starred Rajesh Khanna, Sujit Kumar, and Sharmila. Fans rushed to comment on Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's photos with Tagore as soon as they were posted online. Take a look.

