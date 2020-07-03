Unseen Video Of The Day: Saroj Khan Dancing On Deepika’s Song Is Every Bit Adorable

Saroj Khan’s untimely demise came as a big shock for the entire industry. A throwback video of Saroj Khan dancing is making rounds on the internet. In this video, the ace choreographer is seen dancing to the song Mohe Rang Do Lal from Bajirao Mastani.

Saroj Khan is seen sitting on a chair making some hand movements while the song can be heard playing in the background. Not to miss the adorable expression of Saroj Khan in the video. Fans have praised the video and also reminisced some good old memories of Saroj Khan.

Saroj Khan's death

Saroj Khan was taken to the hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020, when the choreographer stated that she was having breathing problems and her health started deteriorating. She was taken to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, after which a mandatory COVID-19 test was done. The COVID-19 tests had come out negative.

On June 24, a source told news agency PTI, “She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two.” The cremation services took place at Muslim Kabristaan in Malad early in the morning. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

About the veteran choreographer

Saroj Khan started her career as a child artist at the age of three. She played the role of Shyama in the movie Nazraana. She learned to dance while working under film choreographer B. Sohanlal. Later, she herself shifted to choreography, first as an assistant choreographer and later getting her break as an independent choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974. However, she gained major recognition with her work with Sridevi.

She choreographed songs like Hawa Hawai in Mr India, Nagina and Chandni. Saroj Khan became a household name after her work with Madhuri Dixit, starting with the hit Ek Do Teen in Tezaab, Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedaar, and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta. Thereafter, she went on to become one of the most successful Bollywood choreographers. She last choreographed Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri in Kalank in 2019.

