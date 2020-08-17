Unseen Videos Of SSR With Niece Mallika Hits Back At 'not Close With Family' Theory

In a series of unseen videos of Sushant Singh Rajput with niece Mallika accessed by Republic TV clearly demolishes the depression theory and narrative that he wasn't close with his family. Mallika earlier this month recalled telling Sushant that she was planning to take up an Astronomy course for her science requirement. She revealed that he told her he would sneak into her class with her. Singh after Sushant's death said, "I'll study it well, in his memory".

In the first two videos, Mallika and Sushant are seen having fun with some Snapchat filters. In the third video, the two are seen dancing in the field, Madhuri Dixit style — 'Chane Ke Khet Mein'.

'Hats off': Ankita's BF Vicky Jain after she slammed 'Sushant paid her flat EMI' reports

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti has been vocal as she led the family in seeking justice for the late star. Despite being in the United States of America, she has been relentless in raising her strong views, be it to write to the Prime Minister or urging netizens to join in the movement. A highlight of her requests has been her prayers to the Almighty to help them succeed in this mission.

Shweta shared a video on Instagram on Monday, where she is performing rituals at a temple. She wrote that she prayed to Kaal Bhairav, and asked him to ‘guide and lead us to the truth.’ Along with that, she used some of the hashtags that have caught on a in a big way on social media, ‘#GlobalPrayersForSSR #CBIForSSR #Warrior4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus’.

Ankita Lokhande shares a beautiful picture with pets Scotch & Hatchi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.