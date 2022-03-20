UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets 'The Kashmir Files' Team; Calls Film 'thought-provoking'

Garnering critical acclaim and performing impeccably at the ticket windows, Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial, The Kashmir Files, continues to be the talk of the down amidst the controversies surrounding the film's narrative on the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus in the 90s. In a significant boost to the film's theatrical run, many states in India have recently declared the film tax-free including Uttar Pradesh. Notably, the state's CM Yogi Adityanath recently interacted with the cast and crew of the film. CM Yogi also shared a few pictures from his meeting with director Agnihotri and actors Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and more.

CM Yogi Adityanath meets The Kashmir Files team

Post his meeting with the cast and crew of the acclaimed film, CM Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter and lauded the movie. In his Tweet, the UP CM noted that the film boldly exposes the horror of the 1990 Kashmir insurgency. Congratulating the team, he stated that he had no doubts that the film would work to make the country 'aware' regarding this integral excerpt from history.

Translated in English, CM Yogi's Tweet read, "The film #TheKashmirFiles boldly reveals the inhuman horror of religious bigotry and terrorism. Undoubtedly, this film will work to make the society and the country aware. Congratulations to the entire team for producing such a thought-provoking film." Director Vivek Agnihotri also responded to the tweet and expressed gratefulness from his and his crew's behalf on meeting with the UP Chief Minister.

The Kashmir Files box office collection

Apart from garnering heaps of praise from the audience and critics, the film has also been doing exceedingly well at the box office. The film received a grand opening with Rs 3.55 crore and according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The analyst recently noted that the film has now earned Rs 24.80 crore on its second Saturday on the big screens. This marks the second-highest Day 9 collection in history, in the film industry, with Baahubali: The Conclusion in the first place, which earned Rs 26.50 crore on its ninth day. The movie is currently inching towards the Rs 150 crore mark as it now stands at Rs 141.25 crore. The hit film sees Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and others in pivotal roles and also features Mrinal Kulkarni, Puneet Isaar, Bhasha Sumbli, Prithviraj Sarnaik and others.

Image: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri, Twitter/@myogiadityanath